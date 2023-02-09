Something to look forward to: As Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake CPU approaches launch, rumors suggest it could come with a staggering 45 percent IPC uplift over the already popular 12th-gen Alder Lake family. If that turns out to be the case, it would mean substantial increases in per-core and per-clock performance.

YouTuber Red Gaming Tech claims Arrow Lake could come with a 45 percent IPC uplift over the previous generation. The claim is made in relation to the performance cores, also known as P-cores. However, the new efficiency cores haven't been assigned an IPC improvement number, even though they will undoubtedly play a significant role in deciding overall performance.

Other major factors include clock speeds and core counts. Even though neither have received any official word from Intel, Red Gaming Tech claims Arrow Lake was once planned to offer eight P-cores and 32 E-cores but has since been reduced to eight P-core and 16 E-count as Raptor Lake. Even if this were the case, a CPU that at least matches Raptor Lake's clock speed would still be extremely quick and excel at multi-threaded tasks.

According to the leaker, Arrow Lake will have the same physical package, socket, and pin configuration as its desktop predecessor, Meteor Lake. Thus, while the new Arrow Lake processors might offer a valuable speed boost over current-generation Intel processors, many of their distinguishing characteristics won't be available until Meteor Lake arrives later this year. The MTL-S processor, which will combine silicon from TSMC N3 and Intel 4 on a single chip, will be the first Intel CPU to use disaggregated cores.

As a side note, it's unclear how Arrow Lake will fit into Intel's generational nomenclature. 13th-gen chips are what Raptor Lake currently uses. You might therefore presume Arrow Lake will be 14th-gen. However, a Raptor Lake update later in the year is anticipated and it may receive the 14th-gen designation.

Lastly, it's important to keep in mind that unconfirmed information should be taken with a grain of caution until it is officially confirmed by the manufacturer.