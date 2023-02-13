Counter-Strike: GO breaks its Steam concurrent-player record 11 years after launch
But it doesn't hold the platform's recordBy Rob Thubron
What just happened? With all the attention and positive reviews Hogwarts Legacy is receiving, you'd be forgiven for thinking the game would be topping Steam's most-played charts. However, that honor is still held by Counter-Strike: Go, which has just broken its concurrent-player record 11 years after release.
PC Gamer writes that according to SteamDB's charts, the competitive multiplayer FPS, which launched on August 21, 2012, hit its all-time concurrent-player record of 1,320,219 players on February 11, 2023, beating the previous record of 1,308,963 players. That's a pretty amazing achievement, especially considering that the original Counter-Strike started as a mod for Half-Life in 1999.
The free-to-play CS:GO remains the only game on Steam that regularly attracts over one million concurrent players. It's long been followed by Dota 2 in second place, but Valve's MOBA has found its position challenged since the release of Hogwart's Legacy last week. The RPG has already reached a record 879,308 concurrents, and its player numbers have been higher than Dota 2's over the last few days.
Despite its popularity, CS:GO doesn't hold the title of having the most concurrent Steam players ever. Its new record is around half that of PUBG: Battlegrounds, which previously hit an all-time peak of 3,257,248. Lost Ark's record is also higher than CS:GO's, albeit by just over 5,000 players. The only other two games with concurrent-player records of over one million are Dota 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.
Rising concurrent-player records align with the increasing number of people using Steam. In January, the number of active players on the platform—as in, those that were playing games—reached an all-time high of 10,284,568, while the total number of people logged in hit 33,078,963.
We can expect Steam's concurrent-user numbers to continue to rise as Valve introduces more features to its service. The most recent of these is an overhaul of its Big Picture mode. It adds a Steam Deck-style user interface to the feature, which is designed to give PCs a console-like UI with controller support when connecting to a large TV.