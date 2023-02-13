Why it matters: Nvidia has continually improved its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) image upscaling solution since introducing it in 2019. Many users are manually updating games to implement DLSS to the latest version, but future titles may be able to automate the process.

Team Green recently released DLSS SDK version 3.1 on its GitHub page, its first significant update in nearly a year. The new version adds increased customization and automatic updates along with performance improvements.

Whenever Nvidia releases a new version of DLSS, game developers sometimes release an official DLSS patch to reimplement the updated feature. Since not all studios do this, users often manually download the relevant files and insert them into games to improve their image quality and performance. Although this is not overly complicated, others have tried simplifying the process. Beeradmoore's DLSS Swapper is a popular method for quickly upgrading a game's DLSS implementation.

However, the new SDK adds over-the-air updates, making manual updating and third-party solutions unnecessary. Developers can now optionally set their games to automatically update to the latest DLSS version as Nvidia releases them, making upgrades easier on developers and modders.

A new mod makes Control likely the first game to benefit from the latest SDK. The unofficial patch by modder filoppi uses the DLSS 3.1.1 DLL file (available at TechPowerUp) to improve how Remedy's critically acclaimed third-person shooter looks and runs. It also adds DLAA, UltraWide support, and, most impressively, native HDR.

Those who don't have RTX GPUs should note that the mod also enables manually injecting AMD's Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2.1, which Control doesn't natively support. To install, download the files from PC Gaming Wiki, copy them to replace the relevant files in the game's install folder, and boot it up in DirectX 12 mode.

Players should note that although the patch uses DLSS 3.1.1, it doesn't add DLSS 3 frame generation to Control. It only brings Nvidia's latest improvements to the game's implementation of Super Resolution.

Another new feature in DLSS 3.1 lets developers better customize it for different kinds of content at various resolutions. For example, fast-moving games might better fit some development presets than others when dealing with DLSS flaws, like ghosting.

Some of the most recently released games, like the Dead Space remake, Hogwarts Legacy, and the Judgement series, have native DLSS support. Studios have gradually added DLSS 3 to games like Dying Light 2, Hitman World of Assassination (formerly known as Hitman III), and Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch. An update early last month also improved DLSS Ultra Performance mode, so users shouldn't be afraid to try it if they're having trouble running the ray tracing in games like Cyberpunk or Portal RTX, especially when playing on 4K displays.