In a nutshell: Humanity was one of the most interesting titles showcased during Sony's recent State of Play broadcast. In it, you play as a Shiba Inu tasked with leading a herd of sheeple into the light. Command your congregation to jump, climb and literally push past obstacles on the road to salvation through a 90-level, narrative-driven story mode, or let your creativity run wild and design your own obstacles or scenarios.

The trailer reminds me a lot of the Crysis barrel physics demo from years ago and for some reason, Katamari Damacy.

Humanity is due out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS VR and PS VR2 in May.

Sony's broadcast also delivered a new look at Resident Evil 4, a remake of the original by the same name that dropped in 2005.

Despite its name, RE 4 was actually the sixth major release in the franchise following the original, RE 2, RE 3: Nemesis, Code: Veronica and Zero, a prequel to the very first game. RE 4 helped pioneer the "over-the-shoulder" third-person view and is among the best-selling titles in the franchise with more than 12.3 million units sold.

Capcom promoter Edvin Edsö said the remake aims to preserve the essence of the original albeit with modern gameplay and updated visuals. It'll also include The Mercenaries, a popular game mode in the Resident Evil universe that will arrive as a free post-launch DLC.

The game is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Windows on March 24, 2023. A demo for PlayStation consoles is due out soon, we're told.

Call of Duty, meanwhile, is making headlines outside of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to acquire Activision Blizzard. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that this year's franchise entry will be a continuation of the story from Modern Warfare 2 instead of an entirely new game.

The publisher reportedly wants the game to feel like a full-on, standalone offering that serves as an extension of the 2022 release, which was a reboot of the 2009 entry by the same name. Could this be the rumored Modern Warfare 2.5 that we heard about late last year? Will this year's game be more of an expansion or paid DLC than an actual, full-priced entry?