In brief: Custom liquid-cooled PCs usually look fantastic, but they can be a lot of work, expensive, and introduce potential problems, such as leaks. Imagine, then, the amount of effort and money that went into a system with 69 water blocks, 100 feet of tubing, and two gallons of liquid.

PC Gamer reported on the PC, built by Redditor psychoOC who posted images of it on the /r/watercooling subreddit. Unlike the majority of custom water setups that cool the CPU and sometimes the GPU as well, this one is connected to virtually every component in the PC, including the motherboard chipset, RAM, and even the UV light bars. In the case of the latter, the creator says the lighting runs at 10W and is cooled to increase its lifespan.

The system even extends outside of the PC case. There are six 360mm GTR radiators mounted to the underside of the computer desk and one 240mm rad on the wall. Six coolant pumps that are operating at 100% speed sit near the PC. And two massive reservoirs filled with the two gallons of fluorescent coolant are also attached to the wall.

As for the hardware itself, this all-AMD PC packs a Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which has a mini water block installed on each memory chip and MOSFET, and a Ryzen 7 7700X. It also features four liquid-cooled RAM sticks running at 6000MT/s and an Asus ROG Strix B650E-E motherboard. psychoOC added four Cooler Master vintage UV orange fans from 2004, too. The builder said they will be upgrading to the just-released Ryzen 9 7950X3D. Read our review of the CPU here.

Not surprisingly, this build took two months of working every evening to complete. As for how much this whole project cost, psychoOC gave a ballpark figure of around $7,500.

It certainly looks the part, but how well does the system cool everything? Very well, apparently. During a run of Time Spy Extreme, the GPU temps hit a maximum of just 26 degrees centigrade (78.8 Fahrenheit), and the CPU temperature was 40.5 centigrade (104.9 Fahrenheit).