WTF?! Long-distance relationships often fail due to the lack of intimacy between couples. But a new device from China tries to address this issue (somewhat) by allowing people to send simulated kisses to each other – or total strangers. And yes, it is very weird.

Designed by a group of students from the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology in eastern China's Jiangsu province, the device consists of a pair of silicon lips that simulate the pressure, movement, and heat of a kisser's lips. This information is sent to another machine in a different location, replicating the kiss.

The system works by pairing the device with a phone app and plugging it into a handset's charging port. Once the app is partnered with someone else, kisses can be uploaded and sent to the far-away lover. It can even replicate the sounds, so maybe don't use it while eating a bowl of hot soup.

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

The kissing machine isn't just designed for those in long-distance relationships. While the app can only pair up one sender and one receiver at a time (to promote monogamous relationships, according to the creator) and requires the consent of both parties, it also has a "kiss square" feature. This lets random people with one of the devices download and experience kisses from others, possibly helping singletons find someone.

The man who claims to have invented the kissing machine said he thought of the idea after engaging in a long-distance relationship with his now ex-girlfriend for seven years. He also believes the device could help those with oral infectious diseases.

Reports of the device have brought a mixed reception on social media. Some say it is creepy and bizarre, while others are asking where they can get one – a pair of machines can be bought for 550 yuan, or around $81, from Chinese e-tailer Taobao. There are also a few complaints about it not having a tongue. And questions over what else people might use it for.

This isn't the first device that simulates kisses between users. The Imagineering Institute in Malaysia launched the Kissinger in 2016, a phone-connected holster with a pad that user kissed to replica the experience on another Kissinger. The Chinese version is slightly more lifelike, though.

