Highly anticipated: We'll have to wait a little longer for Starfield as Bethesda's new franchise and Microsoft's primary 2023 system seller suffers another delay. Alongside the new release date, Bethesda revealed that its planned major showcase for Starfield will arrive at the start of E3 this summer.

Bethesda has pushed Starfield's release date back to September 6, ensuring it'll miss the previously promised H1 2023 window. The company will publish a deep dive video on the game on June 11, the first day of E3.

Starfield's first release date was November 11, 2022, which would have been exactly 11 years after Bethesda's mega-hit, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, from 2011. However, last May, Bethesda pushed the date back to the first half of 2023, even including it in a June presentation of planned H1 2023 titles.

The video revealing the September date didn't offer new details on the game but viewers could catch snippets of new footage in the background. They show bits of combat and exploration on the surfaces of a few of Starfield's 1,000 planets, and a quick shot of the character creator.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

For those who haven't kept up, Starfield is a role-playing game that lets players explore 100 different solar systems in outer space. Based on earlier footage, some might describe the gameplay as a mix between Skyrim and No Man's Sky.

In Bethesda tradition, Starfield offers players a deep character creator with several skill classes, first-person combat, and plenty of crafting. It also lets players build and customize a ship, which they can use to land anywhere on realistically-scaled planet surfaces.

Microsoft teased the in-depth Starfield showcase – called the Starfield Direct – during its inaugural Developer Direct in January. There, the company revealed plenty of footage for its other upcoming central 2023 titles like Redfall and Forza Motorsport.

Bethesda also plans to release a significant patch for Fallout 4 this year to improve the resolution and framerate while adding bug fixes and new creation club content. The company announced the update in October but hasn't said anything about it since.

Further out, Bethesda is doing early work on The Elder Scrolls VI, which is still a long way off. The company also plans to make Fallout 5 sometime after Elder Scrolls VI.