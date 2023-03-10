In a nutshell: Nintendo has shared the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie ahead of its April 5 theatrical debut. Additionally, the Japanese gaming giant has launched its annual MAR10 Day festivities with discounts on some of its top games.

The minute-and-a-half spot plays more like a video game trailer than a movie preview. It's the exact opposite of what Nintendo attempted to accomplish with its first Super Mario Bros. film back in 1993. "This Ain't No Game," that flick's movie poster read.

Nintendo's latest effort features cutting-edge animation and a star-studded voice cast including Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Keegan-Michael Key, among others. Charles Martinet, who has voiced both Mario and Luigi in several games since the early 90s, will also appear in "surprise cameos" throughout the film.

The film looks to be full of humor that'll get both kids and adults through the doors, and longtime fans will no doubt appreciate the numerous Easter eggs and franchise callbacks.

In related news, Nintendo is also kicking off MAR10 Day (March 10) with a selection of bundles and discounts.

Starting today, you can grab the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle with red Joy-Con controllers and your choice of a free Mario game for $299.99. The bundle allows buyers to select from one of the following games absolutely free: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe or Super Mario Odyssey.

Those who already have a Switch can still get in on the savings via two waves of discounts. The first half of the sale starts today and runs through March 23 with 33 percent off select titles like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi's Crafted World, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Mario Party Superstars.

The second sale kicks off on March 24 with deals on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. It'll run through April 7.