Something to look forward to: The market for affordable electric vehicles has thus far been limited to small cars. Kia might change that when it fully unveils its three-row all-electric SUV this month, bringing families a new option for non-gasoline transportation. The company hasn't revealed its price yet but has showcased some of its comforts.

Kia offered an early look at the upcoming 2024 EV9's exterior and interior design this week, with other important details still to come. Among the most interesting features are the seating configurations and the dashboard touchscreen.

The company will offer models seating either six or seven passengers. The second-row seats can turn 180 degrees to directly face the third row. One picture also shows a second-row seat turned to face the door, possibly allowing passengers to enter and exit the vehicle more easily.

Furthermore, the first and second-row seats can all simultaneously recline to let occupants rest while the vehicle charges. Those worried that Kia might neglect third-row passengers should know that the back seats will have access to cup holders and chargers.

The dashboard features a single panoramic display stretching from behind the steering wheel to the center of the dashboard. The panel combines two 12.3-inch touchscreens and a five-inch segment display for a minimal number of analog dashboard control buttons.

Central details like the price, battery capacity, and horsepower are still unknown. However, a document Car and Driver obtained in January revealed some early specs that may or may not change when Kia fully unveils the EV later this month.

According to a survey, which a Telluride owner received and shared with the outlet, prices for different models could range between $56,000 to $73,000. The lower-tier versions could feature rear-wheel drive, 200 horsepower, 250 pound-feet of torque, and a 220-mile range, but no towing capacity, while reaching 60mph within eight and a half seconds. The next tier up might tow up to 2,000 pounds and travel up to 290 miles.

An all-wheel-drive model could pack 400 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque, and a 3,500-pound towing capacity, but cut the range to 260 miles. A slightly more expensive version increases the wheel size from 19 to 20 inches but decreases the range further to 240 miles. With the same range, the top-end model can allegedly tow 4,500 pounds, features 21-inch wheels, and has 480 pound-feet of torque.