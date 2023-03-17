WTF?! Glass mouse mats have been around for a while now. They're still a niche product, but Razer has just stepped into the market with its first entry in this area. Unusually, the company has included a warning for people not to use its tempered glass mousepad as a weapon, for lighting fires, or to block the sun's rays (or it could be a warning against sunbathing or setting oneself alight).

The Razer Atlas is the company's first-ever glass gaming mouse mat. Made from tempered glass, its ultra-smooth surface is designed for quick swipes and consistent glides - compared to traditional cloth pads that can cause resistance when pushing a mouse around.

Razer writes that the mat is micro-etched with 2μm texturing, so it works seamlessly with optical sensors. It's also been specially treated to allow mouse swipes that are quieter than the average glass mat, which can sometimes be annoyingly noisy.

Elsewhere, the mat has an anti-slip rubber base to stop it from moving around your desk, and it's tempered for maximum tensile strength and impact resistance, so the glass shouldn't break when you slam your mouse down in anger after by sniped by a camper for the tenth time. There's also a dust-repellent surface and rounded edges.

Razer has also included a (presumably jokey) graphic on the Atlas' product page warning people not to misuse the mouse mat. We see the glass being used to magnify the sun's rays and start a fire. There's also someone being violently beaten about the head with the Atlas, which would surely break it, despite its durability. The middle image is open to interpretation, though it appears to be someone using the Atlas to block the sun's rays, rather than performing self-immolation.

Measuring 17.72 inches by 15.75 inches (0.19 inches thick), the Atlas is a good size for those who like a lot of space for their mouse movements.

While the mat works with all mice, Razer recommends pairing it with those sporting the Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor found in the likes of the DeathAdder V3 Pro, as the company says this sensor tracks flawlessly on glass.

Being a fancy glass model means that at $100, the Razer Atlas is more expensive than most mouse mats - or gaming mice, for that matter. It's now available worldwide.