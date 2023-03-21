What just happened? Acer is well-known and respected as a maker of laptops, PCs, monitors, and other PC-related accessories, but it isn't limiting itself to this area. The Taiwanese company has just announced the Acer ebii, an e-bike that could stand out from a crowded market thanks to its slew of features, including some AI smarts.

With its single-sided fork design and aluminum alloy frame, the single-motor ebii weighs just 35 pounds, making it lighter than most e-bikes. The 250/350 W motor with 48 V CAN bus and 40 Nm torque performance can push the bike up to 20 mph. It also boasts a 70-mile range after a single full charge, which takes two and a half hours to complete.

That's pretty impressive, but the main feature Acer is pushing is the ebii's AI/machine learning capability. It writes that the e-bike adapts to the rider's pedaling power, riding conditions, and preferred level of assistance. One given example is the e-bike's ability to automatically adjust motor output to provide effortless riding based on users' pedaling and route environment.

Acer writes that the AI can harness user insights through the ebiiGO companion app, which connects to the ebii via Bluetooth so riders can check recommended routes, battery life, riding speed, auto-unlock settings, and more.

Users can also access ebiiRide, an adaptive mission control app which can, among other things, adjust battery usage based on destination distance to ensure riders don't run out of juice before reaching their destination. It offers three modes: a power-saving Eco Mode, the speed-focused Boost Mode, and the My ebii Mode that's somewhere between the two.

The app is also used as a locking mechanism; ebii locks and unlocks based on the connected phone's proximity.

Elsewhere, the ebii's battery is easily removable and can be used to charge other devices, such as phones or laptops. Users can check its remaining power levels via the app or the smart LEDs on the handlebar.

The ebii also has extra safety features in the form of automatically illuminating headlights, a set of LED lights underneath the control box to improve visibility in the dark, and a rear collision warning radar that alerts the rider of motorists or objects approaching from behind.

Other specs include airless, flat-free tires made with multilayer foam inserts, a rust-free carbon belt drive, and an e-bike health status notification feature.

Acer didn't reveal availability or pricing. Given its long list of features, expect the ebii to be at the higher end of the price range.