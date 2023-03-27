Something to look forward to: Many iOS users have long requested basic features, like more widgets, home and lock screen customization, which have already been available on Android for a long time. With iOS 16 Apple finally fulfilled some of those wishes, and if these rumors are to be believed there's is more to come. Although what features iOS 17 might bring is yet to be revealed.

Reports from earlier this year had pegged iOS 17 as a performance improvement and bug fix update. But recent rumors are the exact opposite of that. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg now reports that iOS 17 might bring about more changes than first expected.

When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to… — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 26, 2023

One feature some have expected to see in Apple's upcoming iOS update is finally allowing sideloading of apps. After the EU passed the digital markets act last year, companies like Apple would be required by law to open up their operating system for other companies to freely engage their business on.

This comes in addition to the EU forcing Apple to switch to a USB-C port instead of lightning one on their phones.

iOS 17 is expected to be announced at WWDC this June ahead of its fall launch in line with their upcoming iPhone 15 model.

In other iOS news, Apple announced iOS and iPadOS 16.4 today, which includes bug fixes and minor changes. The headlining feature for this update is 21 new emojis which include new heart colors, animals and more. Beyond that, there's notifications for web apps on the home screen and improved voice isolation for phone calls.

Crash detection, which had a bit of a rough launch, sees improvements with this update, and there's a new accessibility setting to automatically dim video if there are flashing lights or strobe effects playing. The complete list of release notes can be found over on Apple's website.