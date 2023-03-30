What just happened? Lamborghini has taken the wraps off its all-new flagship supercar, the Revuelto. It is the company's first plug-in hybrid that is officially described as an HPEV, or High Performance Electrified Vehicle. It has a futuristic design, packs in tons of new tech, and pays homage to the Aventador that has remained Lamborghini's flagship for over a decade.

The Revuelto comes with a carbon fiber monocoque frame and a front structure built out of forged composites. Most of the body panels are carbon fiber, with aluminium doors and thermoplastic front and rear bumpers thrown in for good measure. The car also gets scissor doors that have become a staple with most Lamborghinis over the years, and has an active rear wing with three positions that adjust to fit the current drive mode.

The Revuelto is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, aided by three electric motors, two at the front and one at the rear. The mid-engined V12 alone produces 825 brake horsepower @ 9,250 rpm and 534 ft-lbs of torque @ 6,750 rpm. Combined with the electric motors, each of which produces 110kW, the total power output is a whopping 1,001 bhp across all four wheels. The hybrid powertrain is paired with a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

The acceleration figures are super impressive as well. Lamborghini claims that its newest supercar can go from 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) in only 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of more than 350 km/h (217 mph). On the electric side, the Revuelto has only a 3.8 kWh battery pack that offers a range of about six miles on a single charge. The company is yet to offer details about emissions and fuel consumption.

The Revuelto comes with 265/30-21s up front and 355/25-22s rear Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, and offers 13 different driving modes to provide an optimum experience in any condition. As reported by Wired, modes include Recharge, Hybrid, Performance, and the EV-only Città, which limits power to just 180 bhp. The Corsa mode delivers the full 1,001 bhp of power.

On the inside, the Revuelto gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, coupled with an 8.4-inch portrait-style infotainment display and a 9.1-inch display for the passenger. Despite the abundance of touchscreen controls, Lamborghini has retained some physical buttons, including the start button and one for the hazards.

Lamborghini is yet to reveal the pricing of the Revuelto, but said deliveries will begin by the end of the year.