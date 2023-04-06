In a nutshell: Seagate has introduced a new line of licensed special edition solid-state drives based on the popular Star Wars universe. Formally known as the Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, the drives are offered in your choice of 1TB or 2TB capacities.

The drives are said to be capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6,900 MB/s. All are backed by a five-year warranty and three years of Rescue Data recovery Services, and have a mean time between failure rating of 1.8 million hours.

Seagate's latest is highlighted by three interchangeable faceplates based on three iconic lightsaber designs. Each faceplate features RGB LED lighting to match the mood of your chosen character – Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi or Luke Skywalker. Note that your motherboard will need a 5V addressable header to control the faceplate lighting.

The swappable faceplate mechanism was engineered and developed by water cooling gear manufacturer EKWB.

Seagate said its drives are available from today priced at $184.99 for the 1TB model or $289.99 for a drive with 2TB. Unfortunately, none of the top retailers I checked have the drives listed yet so you might not be able to bring one home right away.

It is worth mentioning that the underlying drives here appear to be standard FireCuda 530 series SSDs. If you're simply interested in the drive and don't require a flashy Star Wars faceplate, you can pick up the 1TB model for just $109.27 or grab the 2TB variant for $188. I already know which route I would go, especially considering my case doesn't have a window so any flash eye candy would go totally unappreciated. But perhaps you have an old Star Wars-themed Titan GPU that would pair perfectly with this Seagate lightsaber drive, or you just really like Star Wars?

TrendForce said last week that SSD prices haven't yet hit rock bottom so perhaps if you can hold out a bit longer, you might be able to save even more on a new drive.