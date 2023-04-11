Something to look forward to: Intel launched its 13th-gen 'Raptor Lake' lineup in 2022, and is expected to release its Raptor Lake refresh later this year before rolling out the 'Meteor Lake' chips sometime in 2024. Several leaks over the past year have suggested that Intel could market its Meteor Lake processor family as the 14th-gen Core lineup, but the company never confirmed it officially. That, however, seems to have changed now, thanks to a new leak.

Intel has seemingly confirmed long-standing rumors that its Meteor Lake CPU family will launch as the 14th-gen Core processor lineup. The confirmation comes from what's said to be an internal Intel document, posted on Twitter by tipster @momomo_us. The file, which lists hardware support for the company's Media SDK and oneVPL GPU runtimes, mentions several generations of Intel's processor lineups, and clearly identifies the 14th-gen Core processor family as Meteor Lake.

While the document did not mention anything about the upcoming Raptor Lake refresh, it does suggest that they will likely retain their 13th-gen Core branding like the original Raptor Lake lineup. However, whether Intel muddies the waters and refers to both the Meteor Lake and Raptor Lake refresh chips as 14th-gen remains to be seen. Intel already markets both Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPUs as 13th-gen, so it won't be a major surprise if the company doesn't use the 14th-gen branding exclusively for Meteor Lake.

The Meteor Lake family was originally expected to be released by the end of this year, but the Raptor Lake refresh is now predicted to push the next-gen lineup to 2024. The top-end Meteor Lake laptop chip is rumored to come with 14 cores, including 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Meteor Lake desktop SKU is said to have up to 22 cores and 28 threads, which is less than the 24 cores and 32 threads found in the Core i9-13900K (Raptor Lake).

Following the Meteor Lake launch, Intel is expected to debut its Arrow Lake processor lineup, possibly in 2025 or late 2024. The flagship Arrow Lake chip is expected to have 24 cores and 32 threads, just like the top Raptor Lake SKU. Not much else is known about the Arrow Lake lineup yet, but we hope to get more details once the Meteor Lake launch is done and dusted.