In a nutshell: Activision is hosting a free seven day trial of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer mode to celebrate the arrival of season three and it gets going here shortly. Free access begins on April 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific and runs through April 26 at 10 a.m. across all platforms.

Participants will have access to six core 6 v 6 maps – Shoot House, Dome, Shipment, Farm 18, Himmelmat Expo, and Pelayo's Lighthouse – as well as four gunfight maps – Blacksite, Exhibit, Alley, and Shipment – and the battle map Santa Sena.

Playable 6v6 game modes include domination, gun game, team deathmatch, hardpoint, grind, kill confirmed, infected, all or nothing, and one in the chamber. On the battle map, you will be able to play invasion or ground war.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launched on October 28, 2022, across all major platforms minus the Nintendo Switch. It is the nineteenth mainline game in a long-running franchise that somehow manages to raise the bar time and again. The latest release broke several sales records en route to becoming the fastest CoD title to generate $1 billion in revenue.

Related reading: Nearly two decades of Call of Duty

The new Modern Warfare II is a direct sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, which was a reboot of the original from 2007. The first Modern Warfare was the fourth game in the series and the first to be set in modern times instead of the World War II era. It proved to be a real turning point for the series. In fact, that game is one of a dozen being considered for induction into the 2023 World Video Game Hall of Fame class.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is still trying to win over support for its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Redmond-based tech giant has already signed 10-year Call of Duty distribution deals with multiple companies including Nvidia and Nintendo, the latter of which would bring the franchise to the Switch.