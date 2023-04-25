Something to look forward to: OnePlus has finally shared pricing information for its first tablet as well as some of the optional accessories for the slate. The OnePlus Pad will set buyers back $479. If you recall, the tablet packs an 11.61-inch LCD panel (2,800 x 2,000 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 296 pixels per inch) with a 7:5 ratio screen. Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU alongside ARM G710 MC10 graphics, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Android tablet features a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel shooter up front for video calls. It has all the latest connectivity tech including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 as well as a USB Type C port. The 9,510mAh battery is said to be good for up to 12.4 hours of continuous video playback or one full month of standby time. With fast charging, you can top the unit off fully in just 60 minutes.

The Pad measures 258.03 mm x 189.41 mm x 6.54 mm (10.16 in x 7.46 in x 0.26 in) and weighs 555 grams (1.22 pounds).

The OnePlus Pad is launching in just one color – Halo Green – and is scheduled to start shipping on May 8. Those who pre-order and pay their full balance before April 28 can choose between either a free OnePlus magnetic keyboard attachment or a stylus. Other accessories including ear buds can also be had at a discount if you are willing to bundle.

OnePlus is entering a stale tablet market that has not given consumers much to get excited about lately. With smartphone displays continuing to grow in size and the emergence of foldables with even larger screens, tablets have been pushed to the back of the line. Apple continues to lead the way with its iPads, leaving Samsung, Amazon and Lenovo to fight for remaining market share. With any luck, perhaps OnePlus will be able to create a much needed spark with its latest offering.