What just happened? OnePlus has announced its first Android tablet and mechanical keyboard. The aptly named OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch LCD panel (2,800 x 2,000 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 296 PPI) that is billed as the world's first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. The panel and cover glass are set in a CNC aluminum unibody with curved edges sporting an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU powers the pad alongside ARM G710 MC10 graphics, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Around back, you will find a 13-megapixel camera centered in landscape orientation opposite an 8-megapixel shooter up front.

OnePlus' slate measures 258.03mm x 189.41mm x 6.54mm and weighs 555 grams.

A 9,510mAh battery promises up to 12.4 hours of video playback or one month of standby between charges. A full charge will take around 80 minutes, we are told. All of the latest connectivity standards also come included such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C.

The Oppo subsidiary also had another first to share, a mechanical keyboard. The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is the first product to come out of the OnePlus Featuring co-creation platform. In this instance, it looks to be a rebranded version of the Keychron Q1 QMK mechanical keyboard.

Highlights include a double gasket design that reduces noise as you type, an integrated stand that props the board up and out of the way when not in use, a three-position slider bar and a customizable rotary dial – all set in an aluminum chassis. It'll compatible with most major operating systems including Windows, Mac and Linux, and will come with your choice of tactile or linear switches.

Unfortunately, OnePlus didn't have much to share in the way of pricing but we do know that both products will be able to pre-order starting in April. If OnePlus can keep the keyboard in the same ballpark price wise as the Keychron version, it could be worth a look.