What just happened? Having initially showcased it at CES 2023 in Las Vegas last January, Lenovo has finally launched the ThinkPhone by Motorola in the U.S. It comes with high-end hardware and an attractive price tag, but Lenovo has cut a few corners to hit the sweet spot in terms of pricing.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, as it is officially called, features a 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ support. It also has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, which has become standard for Android devices in the premium segment.

The ThinkPhone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which powered devices like the OnePlus 10T and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra last year, but it is getting a little long in the tooth as of 2023. Still, it remains a capable little chip, and should be able to handle most tasks with ease. The device is being offered in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

On the imaging side, the ThinkPhone comes with a triple camera setup at the back, led by a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF, and optical image stabilization (OIS). The second image sensor is a 13MP unit with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Finally, there's a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 32MP f/2.5 camera for selfies and video chat.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, sub-6 5G, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2. Sadly, it doesn't have either a microSD card slot or a 3.5mm headphone socket, but it does come with an IP68 rating that denotes resistance to dust and water. It also has the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, meaning it should be fairly durable.

On the software side, the device ships with Android 13, and Lenovo is promising 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates, meaning it will get up to Android 16 and security patches through 2027. However, its USP is its deep integration with ThinkPad laptops that should make it an interesting option for enterprise customers. The phone comes with an app called Think 2 Think, which enables it to seamlessly share data with ThinkPad devices.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is priced at $699 and is available for purchase from the official Lenovo website in the U.S. However, only business customers can get their ThinkPhones right now, while retail buyers will have to wait until Friday, April 28, to get their hands on it.