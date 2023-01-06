What just happened? At CES 2023, Lenovo unveiled a business-focused phone designed in partnership with its subsidiary, Motorola. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola combines flagship hardware with a slew of software features aimed at bolstering productivity.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone features a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 (402 ppi) and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+ content and is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, there's a slightly-outdated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC joined by either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1. Connectivity-wise, the phone is compatible with sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6E, while its USB-C port supports DisplayPort 1.4.

On the rear, the ThinkPhone has three cameras — a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultrawide capable of macro photography, and a depth sensor. There's also a 32-megapixel front camera with autofocus.

Powering it all is a 5,000 mAh battery that can charge at up to 68W with the included charger or 15W wirelessly. The phone boasts an IP68 ingress rating and has passed MIL-STD-810H testing, meaning it should be somewhat rugged.

Lenovo added a customizable button to the left side of the phone, which can be programmed to quickly launch an app or perform an action, like turning on the flashlight. Its red color is also reminiscent of the ThinkPad TrackPoint pioneered by IBM in 1992.

The ThinkPhone will ship with Android 13, with Lenovo claiming it will receive three years of Android version updates and four years of security updates. The phone comes with the Moto Secure app preinstalled, which serves as a hub for security and privacy settings. It gives IT administrators remote access to options such as lock screen settings and network alerts.

As you might expect, the company also included a variety of productivity-focused software features. A ThinkPhone can automatically connect to a nearby Thinkpad, letting users quickly share text and images from one device to the other, with phone notifications also showing up on the laptop. Additionally, you can use the ThinkPhone as a webcam, similar to Apple's Continuity Camera.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola will start shipping "in the coming months." Unfortunately, there's no word on pricing yet.