Editor's take: Playing Friday the 13th: The Game with friends can be one of the most exhilarating gaming sessions you'll ever experience. However, the key is to play with friends. Playing with strangers, especially those who refuse to use a microphone, can be a letdown. So, unless you have at least three or four friends willing to join you, it's advisable to save your $5.

The popular hide-and-hunt game, Friday the 13th: The Game, will no longer be available after December 31, 2023. The game's license expires on that date, prompting Gun Media's delisting from Steam, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation stores. Although it won't be purchasable after this year, F13 will remain operational until at least December 2024 as Gun Media shut down dedicated servers and transitioned to peer-to-peer matchmaking in 2021.

To celebrate Friday the 13th's departure, Gun lowered the price of entry to $5 last month, with DLC packs available for just $1 each. If that's not enough to capture your interest, the studio has removed all the grind from the game. Players will now start at the level cap of 150. Additionally, everyone will receive 30 of the most popular Legendary perks, with no negative effects and the best possible rolls. These changes ensure that everyone is on an equal footing without the need to grind for XP or CP (the in-game currency used to purchase perks).

For those unfamiliar with the game, Friday the 13th: The Game is an asymmetric multiplayer title similar to Dead by Daylight, based on the movie franchise of the same name. While it does offer a single-player mode, the game truly shines in multiplayer. In a group of up to eight players, one randomly selected player assumes the role of the serial killer, Jason Voorhees, while the rest portray camp counselors attempting to escape or survive the night (one five-minute round).

Surviving can be challenging since even a shotgun blast to the face only stuns Jason. Killing him is possible but requires a competent team consisting of Tommy Jarvis and at least one female counselor. Thankfully, players have perks at their disposal to even the odds. For instance, Sneaky helps you avoid detection, while Medic allows you to heal wounds.

If you've enjoyed games like Dead by Daylight, Hunt: Showdown, or Predator: Hunting Grounds, there's a good chance you'll enjoy Friday the 13th. It is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is also backward compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.