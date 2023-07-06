What just happened? Meta's Threads app has emerged as an alternative to Twitter, attracting estranged tweeters disappointed with Elon Musk's management of their once-beloved platform. The app has garnered significant attention since its launch earlier this morning, with over 30 million users flocking to the Instagram-integrated service.

Shortly following the massive rush to Threads, Twitter's legal team sternly warned Meta that it would aggressively protect its intellectual property rights. The fear is that Meta poached "dozens" of former Twitter employees, including some who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets."

In a letter obtained by Semafor, Twitter attorney Alex Spiro directly addressed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing Meta of misappropriating trade secrets and infringing on intellectual property rights.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta."

The notice further accuses Meta of utilizing former employees to develop a Twitter knockoff app. It points to the rapid deployment of Threads as proof that Meta has stolen its IP. It remains to be seen whether Meta leveraged its new hires to assist in developing Threads using proprietary information. The letter could be seen as mere saber-rattling, as the company stopped short of filing formal legal action.

However, it did advise Zuckerberg to retain any and all records pertaining to the hiring of former Twitter employees and their assignment to the Threads development team, which would indicate a forthcoming lawsuit. At the very least, the letter suggests that Twitter views Meta as a significant threat and will pursue any opportunity to throw a wrench into the works.

On Twitter, everyone's voice matters.



Whether you're here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others - on Twitter YOU can be real.



YOU built the Twitter community. ðÂÂÂï¿½'ï¿½ And that's irreplaceable. This... - Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 6, 2023

Musk has uncharacteristically remained silent regarding the sudden surge towards Threads. However, CEO Linda Yaccarino appeared nervous in a tweet posted earlier today, attempting hide her trepidation by implying that Meta can "imitate" the Twitter experience but cannot duplicate it.

Mark Zuckerberg, who rarely posts to Twitter, made light of his company's alternative app yesterday, posting a meme with duplicate Spider-Man characters pointing at each other accusingly as if to quietly say, "Which is the real Twitter? Threads or Twitter?"

The migration to Threads comes as little surprise, considering that many in the Twitterverse had expressed dissatisfaction with Musk's acquisition of the platform even before finalizing the deal. Several other recent changes implemented by Musk have also contributed to long-time users becoming disenchanted with the social media platform. These changes include relaunching Twitter Blue, unbanning certain "permanently" suspended accounts, and introducing subscription requirements for verified accounts.