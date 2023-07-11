The big picture: A few months after Microsoft implemented its anti-emulation policy on the latest Xbox console models, developers have found a way to overcome the obstacle. A new comprehensive package for emulation enthusiasts is now available to download, and this time Microsoft's ability to shut them down seems limited.

The two-member development team known as "Xbox Emulation" has returned with a fresh project aimed at enabling users to run emulators on modern Xbox consoles. The project, named "UWeaPons Store," offers a new Patreon subscription priced at $2 per month. Subscribers will receive a private download containing various emulators bundled together in a single package named "Le Bombe."

Le Bombe includes Dolphin, an emulator for the GameCube / Wii, XBSX2.0 (a PS2 emulator), Xenia (for Xbox 360) and RetroArch, a frontend for emulators often referred to as the "Borg of emulators" due to its extensive range of supported supported systems. RetroArch also offers several additional features to improve graphics, performance, and gameplay.

SirMangler and TRW, the developers behind the UWeaPons Store initiative, have devised a unified package as a way to circumvent Microsoft's automated algorithms that flag emulators distributed in UWP format. The developers state that the new package has been meticulously crafted from scratch, with a deliberate effort to remove as many identifiable elements as possible to evade detection.

The comprehensive package includes a rewritten app manifest, aimed at concealing certain "structural details" the app would typically report to Microsoft servers. The new "tricks" employed by the Xbox Emulation team should make things "a little more interesting" for Microsoft in its effort to detect infringing products on the Xbox Store.

Microsoft will have to enforce manual review for every upload to the Xbox store to flag and remove the new package, SirMangler said, even though Redmond will likely find out about the apps and terminate the account sooner or later. The UWeaPons Store includes a whitelist-based system for people interested in emulators on Xbox, so that supporters can be added back to the new version just after a few hours if Microsoft removes the app.

The Xbox Emulation team said the new UWP emulators are compatible with standard retail consoles, eliminating the need for users to register a paid "Developer mode" account to unlock their system. According to the developers, utilizing retail consoles is highly preferable for many individuals, as it enhances accessibility.