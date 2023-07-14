The big picture: Handheld game consoles have become immensely popular, thanks to devices like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck. As competition heats up in the segment, Asus recently threw its hat into the handheld ring with the ROG Ally. However, retro devices resembling the Game Boy have also become increasingly popular recently.

One such new retro device is the Super Pocket, from the folks behind the Evercade range of retro consoles. Marketed by Blaze Entertainment under its new HyperMega Tech brand, the Super Pocket comes in two distinct flavors - Capcom and Taito. The company says the handheld is part of its plans to bring "retro and nostalgic products featuring modern sensibilities" to the sector.

While there's no shortage of Game Boy clones on the market, they typically require users to source ROMs to play on them. This aspect is exactly where the Super Pocket aims to be different, as the device comes with a wide range of built-in licensed retro games and a traditional cartridge slot at the back to enable users to play many more arcade and console classics.

On the hardware side, the Super Pocket features a 2.8-inch IPS screen with 320 x 240 resolution. It measures just 78mm x 125mm x 25mm, making it one of the smaller retro handheld consoles on the market. It includes a 3.5mm headphone socket for audio and a USB-C port for charging. Blaze also says the device has an "easy-to-navigate User Interface" with screen options and load/save states. It also supports Evercade cartridges, making it compatible with at least 45 curated collections comprising over 500 games.

The Super Pocket Capcom edition comes with 12 pre-loaded games:

Final Fight

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Forgotten Worlds

Mega Man (NES version)

1942

1943

1944: The Loop Master

Mercs

Strider

Bionic Commando

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Captain Commando

The Taito edition has 17 built-in games, including:

Space Invaders

Bubble Bobble

Operation Wolf

The NewZealand Story

Rastan

Cadash

Chack'n Pop

Don Doko Don

Elevator Action

The Fairyland Story

Football Champ

Growl

Kiki Kaikai

The Legend of Kage

Liquid Kids

Space Invaders '91 (console version)

Volfied

Both versions are available for pre-order today at $59 in the US, £49 in the UK, and €59 in the EU. However, you may have to wait a while to get your hands on one, as they will only start shipping in October 2023, just in time for the holiday shopping season. You can learn more about the Super Pocket on HyperMega Tech's official website.