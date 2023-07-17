Why it matters: Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest ViewFinity monitor. The all-new ViewFinity S9 (model S90PC) packs a 27-inch flat IPS 5K matte display (5,120 x 2,880 resolution, 218 PPI) with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 5ms response time (GtG), and a 1000:1 static contrast ratio.

Sammy said the screen covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, has a typical brightness of 600 cd/m2, and comes factory calibrated for Delta E <2 out of the box. With the Smart Calibration feature, users can dial in the settings using their smartphone.

The monitor features a slim metal chassis with a height-adjustable stand that can tilt and pivot. It is VESA mount compatible and includes built-in speakers with Adaptive Sound+ plus a remote control. The monitor ships with Thunderbolt 4 (up to 90W of power and 40 Gbps data transfer), USB-C, and mini DisplayPort connectivity, as well as a 4K (3,840 x 2,610) webcam.

The ViewFinity S9 was designed to deliver the highest performance and best experience for working professionals like graphic designers and photographers, said Hoon Chung, executive VP of the visual display business at Samsung.

Samsung's latest is a follow-up to the ViewFinity S8 line from mid-2022. Those displays, offered in 27-inch and 32-inch models, featured IPS matte panels with a 4K resolution. It is also the company's answer to Apple's Studio Display, another 27-incher boasting a 5K resolution.

Apple introduced its 27-inch high-res panel in March 2022 and priced it at $1,599, which is where it stands today. If you want a height-adjustable stand, that will cost you an extra $400. Samsung's ViewFinity S9 will retail for $1,599 when it goes on sale in August, and includes height adjustment.

The ViewFinity S9 and similar monitors are marketed toward a specific class of working professional. As such, they won't excel at more generalized tasks like gaming or media consumption. For that, you are going to want something with a faster refresh rate and / or more real estate.