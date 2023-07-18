Recap: Nvidia has launched a ton of Ada Lovelace graphics cards over the past year, starting with the top-of-the-line RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, before releasing more affordable options such as the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti. In contrast, AMD has only launched three RDNA 3 GPUs, including the mainstream Radeon RX 7600 and the high-end RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX.

That, however, is likely to change soon, as Team Red is reportedly all set to launch new graphics cards in the coming months to plug the massive gap in its current portfolio. According to popular YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID), AMD plans to announce at least two new RDNA 3 GPUs at Gamescom in late August before launching them in September. Overall, there could be up to four new SKUs announced as part of the RX 7800 series and RX 7700 series, all based on Navi 32.

The video also reveals some of the key details about the rumored cards. According to the insider sources quoted by the channel, the RX 7800 will sport 60 compute units (CU) and 16GB of 19.5Gb/s GDDR6 memory. It is also said to have a 260W TDP, substantially lower than the 315W for the 7900 XT. As for the RX 7700, it is said to come with 54 or 48 compute units alongside 12GB of 19.5Gb/s VRAM and a 245W TDP.

Alongside the two aforementioned cards, AMD is supposedly planning on launching an RX 7900 to plug the gap between the 7900 XT and the 7800. This particular GPU is said to ship with 70 compute units and 16GB of memory, and will reportedly be harvested from the RX 7900 XT/XTX dies that had poor yields. According to initial reports, the vanilla RX 7900 might get a 'quiet launch' and in limited quantity so as not to disrupt the other offerings in the company's portfolio.

Meanwhile, even though the MLID video didn't reveal anything about the performance of the RX 7800 and RX 7700, we already have an inkling about what to expect from them, thanks to leaked benchmark results. The leaks come from prolific tipster @All_The_Watts, and show the RX 7800 scoring 18,197 points in 3DMark Time Spy, while the RX 7700 managed to notch up 15,465. Of course, synthetic benchmark results are not always indicative of real-life performance, so take them with a grain of salt for now.