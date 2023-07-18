The big picture: A rumor that first surfaced earlier this month suggested Apple's iPhone 15 could ship with larger batteries across the board. Now, we have a better idea of the technology Apple might be employing to make it a reality.

In a recent post about Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra, Twitter user RGcloudS said Apple's entire iPhone 15 lineup will utilize stacked battery technology to boost energy density. As MacRumors highlights, stacked battery cells use a technique called lamination that results in better utilization of space and ultimately paves the way for higher capacities.

Heat is also distributed more evenly in a stacked battery versus a wound battery, resulting in better heat dissipation and a longer lifespan.

Stacked batteries are widely used in electric vehicles due to their high power output, rapid charging capabilities, and exceptional energy density. Renewable energy applications also use the tech, as do certain medical devices. You can also find stacked batteries in select aviation and aerospace products.

RGcloudS also claims to have seen evidence of 40 watt wired and 20 watt MagSafe chargers but it is unclear if they are destined for the iPhone 15 or perhaps next year's iPhone 16.

It is worth noting that RGcloudS mostly deals in Android leaks and rumors. As such, the user's track record for Apple products is unclear meaning you should take it with a grain of salt.

A separate rumor from earlier this month claimed Apple's inbound iPhones would have significantly larger batteries, and RGcloudS' claims seem to point in that direction. The bulked up battery capacities are reportedly as follows:

iPhone 15: 3877mAh (18 percent increase)

iPhone 15 Plus: 4912mAh (13.6 percent increase)

iPhone 15 Pro: 3650mAh (14.1 percent increase)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4852mAh (10.9 percent increase)

Combined with more efficient processors (up to an A17 Bionic SoC in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max), Apple's next handsets could ship with meaningful battery life increases.

Image credit: Battery by Frankie, Charging by Pontus Wellgraf