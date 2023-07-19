What just happened? Intel has long been tipped to launch its Raptor Lake Refresh (RPL-R) lineup later this year, and recent leaks have revealed that it is likely to be marketed as the company's 14th-gen Core processor series. Now, a new report has seemingly revealed the specifications of at least three unlocked K-series RPL-R desktop SKUs, including the Core i9-14900K, i7-14700K, and i5-14600K.

The leak comes from noted hardware tipster Benchlife (via momomo_us), and reveals detailed info on the cores, clock speeds, and TDPs of the three aforementioned chips. Starting off with the Core i9-14900K, it is expected to be the flagship SKU in the RPL-R lineup and will feature 16 cores (8 Performance + 16 Efficiency) and 32 threads.

The Core i9-14900K is said to have a 3.2GHz base frequency and up to 6GHz boost speeds, which is 200MHz lower than earlier rumors. The report, however, suggests that the boost speed is for the pre-QS stage, so the final chip could still run at up to 6.2 GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost. Meanwhile, other notable features of the 14900K include up to 36 MB of Smart Cache and a base TDP of 125W.

Moving onto the Core i7-14700K, the CPU is said to come with 20 cores (8P + 12E) and 28 threads, which would be a nice upgrade over the Core i7-13700K that comes with 16 cores in an 8+8 configuration. The base clock speed for this SKU is said to be 3.4 GHz, while the boost speeds will reportedly go up to 5.6 GHz with Intel Thermal Boost Max Technology 3.0. The 14700K is also rumored to ship with 33 MB of smart cache and a 125W TDP.

Finally, there's the Core i5-14600K, which is expected to feature 14 cores in a 6+8 configuration. It is said to have a 3.5GHz base frequency, 125W TDP, and 24MB of Smart Cache. There's no more current information on any of the other chips in the RPL-R family, but with the lineup expected to launch this October, we could get more details in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier rumors claimed that most of the RPL-R chips would be compatible with current LGA 1700 boards without any firmware updates. The only possible exception could be the Core i7-14700K, which would reportedly require a BIOS update to work with existing LGA1700 motherboards. Either way, if the leaks hold up, RPL-R could be an interesting upgrade over Raptor Lake even as we wait for the arrival of Arrow Lake in 2024.