Price: $199
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 15 expert reviews
$199 on Amazon
- Works without a phone or computer
- Large library of VR apps
- Easy setup
- Fits comfortably
- Great image quality
- Inexpensive
- Motion controller included as standard
- Go's skull-bounced 3D sound modeling is pretty cool
- Connects for social chats with Go, Gear VR and Oculus Rift owners
- Limited motion tracking
- Still a bit limited by its mobile hardware
- Doesn't support 6 degrees of freedom
- Battery life could be better (Only 2 hours)
- Takes 3 hours to fully charge - Via microUSB
- Lack of screen-sharing and local-multiplayer options
- No expandable storage
- No killer app
The Oculus Go is the virtual reality headset we’ve been waiting for -- not because it’s incredibly powerful, but because it’s inexpensive and easy to use. You won’t need to give up your phone or have a powerful computer to get this up and running. It’s still an investment at $200, but it has the best shot at getting average consumers into VR.
As reviewed by Engadget