Framework Desktop
The desktop PC wasn't really something that needed Framework's repairability/upgradeability ethos to rescue it, and what it has created, while being impressively powerful, certainly isn't going to entice the dedicated PC gamer. But for AI evangelists looking for a portable miniature machine for local processing, they won't come much better.-- As reviewed by PCGamer
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:2
-
Average:2
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
Reviewers Liked
- Powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ chip inside
- Strong 1080p performance on integrated graphics
- Super-compact Mini-ITX design
- Easy to set up and use
- Compatible with other Mini-ITX cases
- Loads of customization options
- Option to bring your own parts and OS
Reviewers Didn't Like
- APU and RAM are soldered to the mainboard
- Not as upgradeable as traditional desktops
- Attaching the SSD takes some nerve
- PSU cable not included
- No repairability
- Framework's signature modularity is less special in a desktop than in a laptop