Reviewers Liked

  • Powerful AMD Ryzen AI Max+ chip inside
  • Strong 1080p performance on integrated graphics
  • Super-compact Mini-ITX design
  • Easy to set up and use
  • Compatible with other Mini-ITX cases
  • Loads of customization options
  • Option to bring your own parts and OS

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • APU and RAM are soldered to the mainboard
  • Not as upgradeable as traditional desktops
  • Attaching the SSD takes some nerve
  • PSU cable not included
  • No repairability
  • Framework's signature modularity is less special in a desktop than in a laptop