Alienware 16X Aurora
The Alienware 16X Aurora is the brand's best value to date, combining a mid-range collection of components to produce sturdy 1080p gaming experiences in a chassis that feels far more luxurious than its price would suggest.-- As reviewed by GamesRadar+
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:2
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
Reviewers Liked
- Slim and sturdy design with aluminum lid
- Fast Intel processor and capable RTX 5060 GPU
- Supports up to two M.2 2280 SSDs
- User replaceable RAM
- Great gaming experience
- Very competitive price
- Bright and sharp 240Hz 1600p display
- Comfortable, snappy keyboard
- Responsive touchpad
- Wide port selection
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No OLED option
- Single-zone RGB keyboard
- Some hot air blows out the sides
- Battery life could be better
- Capped at RTX 5070
- Poor speakers
- No Thunderbolt 5 or SD card slot
- No biometrics for easy, secure logins