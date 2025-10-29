Reviewers Liked

  • Slim and sturdy design with aluminum lid
  • Fast Intel processor and capable RTX 5060 GPU
  • Supports up to two M.2 2280 SSDs
  • User replaceable RAM
  • Great gaming experience
  • Very competitive price
  • Bright and sharp 240Hz 1600p display
  • Comfortable, snappy keyboard
  • Responsive touchpad
  • Wide port selection

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No OLED option
  • Single-zone RGB keyboard
  • Some hot air blows out the sides
  • Battery life could be better
  • Capped at RTX 5070
  • Poor speakers
  • No Thunderbolt 5 or SD card slot
  • No biometrics for easy, secure logins