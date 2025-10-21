Reviewers Liked

  • M5 chip delivers solid performance gains over its predecessor
  • New GPU is surprisingly good at gaming
  • Sharp 12MP webcam
  • SSD performance has greatly improved
  • Sustained performance on battery
  • Nano-texture display option worth the price of admission
  • Same price as the last generation
  • Useful port selection
  • Rockin' speaker system
  • Long battery life

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Memory and SSD upgrades remain expensive
  • Still no Wi-Fi 7, even though the Apple N1 chip is available in other devices
  • Not a major upgrade from M4 MacBook Pro
  • Same old MacBook Pro design
  • Included 70W power adapter does not fast charge
  • USB-C ports just 40Gb/s
  • No OLED screen option