Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 strikes a nearly perfect balance of portability, power, efficiency, and price. For photographers and video editors on M1 and M2-generation chips, the move to M5 is significant. For those who haven’t yet made the jump to Apple Silicon or are considering moving from PC to Mac, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 is a fantastic place to start. In Apple’s impressive lineup of Macs, this is arguably the most compelling choice of all for photographers.-- As reviewed by PetaPixel
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:4
Average:0
Bad:0
Price:
$1,999 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- M5 chip delivers solid performance gains over its predecessor
- New GPU is surprisingly good at gaming
- Sharp 12MP webcam
- SSD performance has greatly improved
- Sustained performance on battery
- Nano-texture display option worth the price of admission
- Same price as the last generation
- Useful port selection
- Rockin' speaker system
- Long battery life
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Memory and SSD upgrades remain expensive
- Still no Wi-Fi 7, even though the Apple N1 chip is available in other devices
- Not a major upgrade from M4 MacBook Pro
- Same old MacBook Pro design
- Included 70W power adapter does not fast charge
- USB-C ports just 40Gb/s
- No OLED screen option