Asus ROG Flow Z13 - 2023
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,880
The ROG Flow Z13 is still a unique device, a powerful all-purpose computer in a compact 13-inch tablet form factor. In fact, it's significantly more powerful in this 2023 update than the previous generation, and offers a display that's better suited for everyday use, creative work, and gaming. Just make sure the format is right for you, and that the middling battery life suffices your needs.-- As reviewed by UltrabookReview
-
No Metascore yetBrowse 2 expert reviews so far
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.8
User ScoreBased on 6 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$1,880
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Gaming laptop in tablet form, high performance
- Port for XG Mobile Interface with RTX 4090
- Notably more powerful than the previous generation with demanding loads and games
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Few maintenance/upgrade options
- Runs a little warmer and louder than the previous model
- Mediocre battery life