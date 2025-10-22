Asus Vivobook 14 - 2025 (X1404)
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a laptop designed for today’s world – portable, powerful, and budget-friendly. In this review, we’ve seen how it delivers excellent performance for students, freelancers, professionals, and small businesses. If you’re searching for the best budget Intel Core laptop in 2025, this Vivobook is worth your attention.-- As reviewed by TechHaven
No Metascore yetBrowse 1 expert review so far
Excellent:0
Good:0
Average:0
Bad:0
$479 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Good battery life
- Very good 14" screen
- Good performance due its Intel Core i5-1334U
- NVMe Type SSD Storage
- Wi-fi 6E
- Very good value
- Privacy shutter
Reviewers Didn't Like
- 720p webcam
- No Built-in SD Card Reader