The Dell 14 Premium is an excellent laptop. It's expensive, but for the price, it has a lot to offer — especially if you're only interested in a Windows machine. Beyond performance, the laptop has a nice-feeling keyboard, a sleek-and-stylish design, and the potential for solid GPU performance and a stunning OLED display, if you're willing to pay a little more.-- As reviewed by BGR
89
Excellent:3
Good:1
Average:0
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Vivid optional OLED display
- Solid performance
- Solid battery life
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Divisive capacitive touch buttons
- Optional discrete GPU is one generation old
- Finicky invisible trackpad
- Limited external I/O