Framework Laptop
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $999
A unique notebook PC with admirable goals, the Framework Laptop is built from the ground up to be user-upgradable and sustainable for the long term, letting you swap out almost every part and keep your laptop for years.-- As reviewed by PCMag
-
No Metascore yetBrowse 10 expert reviews so far
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:2
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
- $999
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Uniquely friendly to user upgrades
- 1,080-pixel, 60 frame per second webcam with camera and mic shutters
- Sold pre-configured or in DIY kit form
- Opens 180 degrees
- Lots of key travel
- Bright 3:2 display
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Somewhat flimsy
- Looks relatively generic
- Runs hot
- Mediocre battery life
- No Thunderbolt 4 yet
- No screen or GPU upgrades available
- Concept is reliant on long-term company support