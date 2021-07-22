Reviewers Liked

  • Uniquely friendly to user upgrades
  • 1,080-pixel, 60 frame per second webcam with camera and mic shutters
  • Sold pre-configured or in DIY kit form
  • Opens 180 degrees
  • Lots of key travel
  • Bright 3:2 display

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Somewhat flimsy
  • Looks relatively generic
  • Runs hot
  • Mediocre battery life
  • No Thunderbolt 4 yet
  • No screen or GPU upgrades available
  • Concept is reliant on long-term company support