Apple MacBook Air M1 - Late 2020
Price: $749
This is a ridiculously capable laptop offering fantastic battery life – it's an instant recommendation for anyone looking for a MacBook Air.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
92
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
Excellent:13
Good:1
Average:0
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 19,095 reviews
$749 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Shocking performance with M1 chip
- Intel-based apps work well
- Good battery life
- Retina Display looks great
- Can run iPhone and iPad apps
- Great keyboard and trackpad
- It's light and slim
- Absolutely silent fanless design
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Awful 720p webcam
- IOS apps are a whiff
- Only two USB-C ports
- Still has thick bezels
- Basically the same physical design as the last two years
- You'll need to wait for better optimization on Rosetta apps