Reviewers Liked

  • Shocking performance with M1 chip
  • Intel-based apps work well
  • Good battery life
  • Retina Display looks great
  • Can run iPhone and iPad apps
  • Great keyboard and trackpad
  • It's light and slim
  • Absolutely silent fanless design

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Awful 720p webcam
  • IOS apps are a whiff
  • Only two USB-C ports
  • Still has thick bezels
  • Basically the same physical design as the last two years
  • You'll need to wait for better optimization on Rosetta apps