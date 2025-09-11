Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 gives the series the massive kick in the pants it has needed, with a fantastic open world and greatly improved combat, even bugs and invisible walls can sometimes throw off that groove.-- As reviewed by IGN
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
Excellent:5
Good:5
Average:1
Bad:0
$69 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Fantastic gameplay and gunplay
- Bosses require a thoughtful approach
- A huge number of missions that don't feel like busy work
- Lots of player customization, from character builds to cosmetics
- Smooth co-op multiplayer integration
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Humor still misses quite a bit
- Menus can be overbearing
- Still feels better suited to co-op than solo play
- Performance issues (i.e. frame pacing and frame rate)