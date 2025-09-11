Reviewers Liked

  • Fantastic gameplay and gunplay
  • Bosses require a thoughtful approach
  • A huge number of missions that don't feel like busy work
  • Lots of player customization, from character builds to cosmetics
  • Smooth co-op multiplayer integration

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Humor still misses quite a bit
  • Menus can be overbearing
  • Still feels better suited to co-op than solo play
  • Performance issues (i.e. frame pacing and frame rate)