Editors Liked

  • A vast and engaging open world, with many hidden secrets
  • Amazingly oppressive atmosphere
  • Innovative social multiplayer mechanics
  • New Half-Life/Portal crossover content
  • Highly detailed, polished graphics
  • 60FPS is a delight

Editors Didn't Like

  • Combat becomes a chore in the latter game
  • The pacing in the middle of the game drags down the experience severely
  • Cumbersome menu system
  • Unique, asynchronous multiplayer option opens the door to annoying trolling
  • The story is a little self-indulgent
  • Might not run on lower-tier PCs- Not super different from console version