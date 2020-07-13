Death Stranding
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Games
Price: $59
Death Stranding is what happens when you give developer Hideo Kojima free reign to do whatever he wants. Bizarre and not always user friendly, the stealth-action game provides a unique experience that's laced with social commentary.-- As reviewed by PCMag
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:5
-
Good:2
-
Average:2
-
Bad:1
- Price:
$59 on Steam
Editors Liked
- A vast and engaging open world, with many hidden secrets
- Amazingly oppressive atmosphere
- Innovative social multiplayer mechanics
- New Half-Life/Portal crossover content
- Highly detailed, polished graphics
- 60FPS is a delight
Editors Didn't Like
- Combat becomes a chore in the latter game
- The pacing in the middle of the game drags down the experience severely
- Cumbersome menu system
- Unique, asynchronous multiplayer option opens the door to annoying trolling
- The story is a little self-indulgent
- Might not run on lower-tier PCs- Not super different from console version