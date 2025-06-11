Dune: Awakening
Dune: Awakening is definitely a game to experience, whether you’re a Dune enthusiast or a newbie, a survival genre gamer, an MMO player, or just a gamer looking for something new to play. It has a little something for everyone to enjoy, and while the game gets better as you progress, you’re not forced to strictly adhere to the story and still have freedom to play at your own pace.-- As reviewed by Game8
79
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:1
-
Average:2
-
Bad:0
8.8
User ScoreBased on 15,303 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$50 on Steam
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Arrakis is beautiful and exciting to explore
- Strong survival mechanics
- Melee combat feels unique to the world of Dune
- Complex skill-trees, satisfying character development
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Arrakis feels a bit too safe
- Minor bugs & server queue times
- Combat often fails to present a meaningful challenge