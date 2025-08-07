Mafia: The Old Country
The Old Country isn’t bad; it’s also not great. Perhaps most depressing, it’s simply fine, inoffensively so. There’s nothing in here you haven’t seen elsewhere, cast included. And worse yet, probably done better. For all the great prequels out there, The Old Country is proof that going backwards isn’t always an interesting way forward.-- As reviewed by GameInformer
69
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 13 expert reviews
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:3
-
Average:1
-
Bad:7
- Price:
-
$50 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Lovingly authentic world
- Visually-stunning world and cutscenes
- Horse and car navigation is top-notch
- Impeccable performances
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Clunky knife combat
- Dated level design
- Gunplay is simplistic
- Virtually no side content
- Plot takes too long to get going