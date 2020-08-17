Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Price: $59
Microsoft Flight Simulator is a triumphantly ambitious venture which pushes the boundaries of photorealism in the gaming medium. It requires a lot of horsepower and the support of Azure technology to accomplish such a feat, but these barriers are washed away when you're staring down at endless cities and thick jungles from thousands of feet in the air. It's breathtaking, and I hope it brings such simulators further into the mainstream.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
$59 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Extremely rewarding... providing you sit through tutorials and understand what's going on
- A perfect way to get out and see the world while in lockdown
- Sets a new benchmark for photorealistic visuals
- Easy to play with a controller, keyboard and other methods
- The novelty and immersive escapism of simulated flight is unmatched, and even more fun in multiplayer
Editors Didn't Like
- Extremely long loading times, especially when starting up the game
- A few technical problems spoil the experience at times
- The Bing Maps implementation is patchy in places despite getting the broad strokes right