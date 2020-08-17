Editors Liked

  • Extremely rewarding... providing you sit through tutorials and understand what's going on
  • A perfect way to get out and see the world while in lockdown
  • Sets a new benchmark for photorealistic visuals
  • Easy to play with a controller, keyboard and other methods
  • The novelty and immersive escapism of simulated flight is unmatched, and even more fun in multiplayer

Editors Didn't Like

  • Extremely long loading times, especially when starting up the game
  • A few technical problems spoil the experience at times
  • The Bing Maps implementation is patchy in places despite getting the broad strokes right