Rainbow Six Extraction is a great co-op shooter, seeing you take on hordes of aliens in squads of three. There’s a wide selection of character abilities and upgrades here, with rewarding level progression to boot, but the limited content on offer at launch fails to justify the steep cost, leaving Extraction feeling more like an expansion pack than an independent entry in the Rainbow Six series.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
Reviewers Liked
- Surprising management elements
- Full of interesting ideas
- Progression track pushes you forward with good rewards
- One of most enjoyable PvE shooters in recent memory
- Large selection of characters and abilities
- Requires real teamwork
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Repetitive missions that can become a slog
- A lack of cohesion makes it feel disjointed
- Story doesn't add anything meaningful
- Combat-focused missions at odds with stealth focus
- Not so great for soloists