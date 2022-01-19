Reviewers Liked

  • Surprising management elements
  • Full of interesting ideas
  • Progression track pushes you forward with good rewards
  • One of most enjoyable PvE shooters in recent memory
  • Large selection of characters and abilities
  • Requires real teamwork

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Repetitive missions that can become a slog
  • A lack of cohesion makes it feel disjointed
  • Story doesn't add anything meaningful
  • Combat-focused missions at odds with stealth focus
  • Not so great for soloists