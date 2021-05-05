Editors Liked

  • Already praying for the "tall vampire lady" spinoff, as Lady Dimitrescu is one of the series' best-ever characters
  • Gorgeous locations and lighting
  • The Beneviento part. Seriously
  • Extremely creepy moments
  • Nice quality of life improvements
  • Compactly designed village

Editors Didn't Like

  • Focus on combat can fall apart when battle sequences are often quite uncreative
  • Last hour or so takes the action in a direction that feels like it belongs in another game
  • Loses its threat at a certain point
  • Story might not appeal to long-time fans
  • It's not as scary as Resident Evil 7
  • A bit too dark in places