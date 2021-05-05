Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village pulls the best bits from the series' past and recombines them into something fresh and surprising. It can’t maintain that momentum for its entire run, but Village’s heights are among the best in Resident Evil's illustrious history.-- As reviewed by PCGamesN
Editors Liked
- Already praying for the "tall vampire lady" spinoff, as Lady Dimitrescu is one of the series' best-ever characters
- Gorgeous locations and lighting
- The Beneviento part. Seriously
- Extremely creepy moments
- Nice quality of life improvements
- Compactly designed village
Editors Didn't Like
- Focus on combat can fall apart when battle sequences are often quite uncreative
- Last hour or so takes the action in a direction that feels like it belongs in another game
- Loses its threat at a certain point
- Story might not appeal to long-time fans
- It's not as scary as Resident Evil 7
- A bit too dark in places