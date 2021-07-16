If you have the option of the Ryzen 5 5600X or the 3700X for $300, you should absolutely get the 5600X in our opinion. It’s a lot better right now in games and we expect that still be the case in a few years' time. Or save your money and get the R5 3600 as it still gets the most out of high-end GPUs at 1440p, or if you can wait for the Ryzen 5 5600.

-- As reviewed by TechSpot