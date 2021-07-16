AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
If you have the option of the Ryzen 5 5600X or the 3700X for $300, you should absolutely get the 5600X in our opinion. It’s a lot better right now in games and we expect that still be the case in a few years' time. Or save your money and get the R5 3600 as it still gets the most out of high-end GPUs at 1440p, or if you can wait for the Ryzen 5 5600.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:10
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 3,690 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
-
$289
on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Beats 8-core 3800XT in both compute and gaming
- Huge IPC gains
- Gaming performance improved by over 15%
- Very power efficient
- Bundled cooler
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Price increase over previous generation
Price Tracker
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$289
|Jul 16, 2021
|Highest*
|$400
|Apr 15, 2021
|Lowest*
|$288
|Jun 2, 2021
|Average
|$332
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
