Reviewers Liked

  • Big boosts to processor and cameras from the first Surface Duo
  • Excellent multitasking ability
  • Thin and well-built hardware
  • Nice looking design
  • Useful pen support
  • Flexible hinge is great for reading and playing games
  • 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smooth

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • More expensive than first Surface Duo
  • Full-screen experience marred by separate display panels
  • Frustratingly inconsistent and buggy software
  • Lousy camera
  • Only 8GB RAM