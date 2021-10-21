Microsoft Surface Duo 2
Price: $1,599
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 offers better performance and cameras than the original. But foldable devices like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer a better full-screen experience than this dual-screen device.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
$1,599
Reviewers Liked
- Big boosts to processor and cameras from the first Surface Duo
- Excellent multitasking ability
- Thin and well-built hardware
- Nice looking design
- Useful pen support
- Flexible hinge is great for reading and playing games
- 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smooth
Reviewers Didn't Like
- More expensive than first Surface Duo
- Full-screen experience marred by separate display panels
- Frustratingly inconsistent and buggy software
- Lousy camera
- Only 8GB RAM