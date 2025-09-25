Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a great phone in many ways. It has a solid design, excellent camera and decent everyday performance. The displays are fantastic too, and Samsung’s software experience is one of the best in the business. There are a couple of things to Consider however, from low internal storage and underwhelming battery life, to a cover screen that could do more.-- As reviewed by TechAdvisor
75
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:3
-
Average:3
-
Bad:1
9.2
User ScoreBased on 149 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$699 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Cheapest Samsung foldable yet
- Good everyday performance
- Same cameras as Z Flip 7
- Seven years of promised upgrades
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Build looks ancient compared to other flip foldables
- Exynos 2500 is a downgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Slow charging
- Weak battery life