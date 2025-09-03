Reviewers Liked

  • Pocket-sized design is easy to carry
  • Shrinks the best writing tablet to the perfect size
  • Syncs well with original Paper Pro
  • Simple-to-use software
  • Great for to-do lists and quick notes
  • Writing on the screen still feels better than on any other slate

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Lag takes getting used to
  • Subscription fee stings considering the price tag
  • Not ideal for lengthy notes
  • Price makes this a niche device
  • Just $120 less than 3x larger Paper Pro
  • Restrained software lacks many features
  • Battery life is a big drop over the Paper Pro