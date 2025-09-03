reMarkable Paper Pro Move
The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is the writing tablet of my dreams. It’s a digital reporter's notebook that feels like writing with a fancy pen on luxurious paper. There is room for improvement, and there are many omissions in the interests of restraint, but the end result is the most effective and pleasant writing tablet I could ever imagine, and one that will surely bring new users into the reMarkable fold.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
Excellent:4
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Pocket-sized design is easy to carry
- Shrinks the best writing tablet to the perfect size
- Syncs well with original Paper Pro
- Simple-to-use software
- Great for to-do lists and quick notes
- Writing on the screen still feels better than on any other slate
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Lag takes getting used to
- Subscription fee stings considering the price tag
- Not ideal for lengthy notes
- Price makes this a niche device
- Just $120 less than 3x larger Paper Pro
- Restrained software lacks many features
- Battery life is a big drop over the Paper Pro