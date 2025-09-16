Apple Watch Series 11
The Series 11 offers longer battery life than its predecessor and adds 5G cellular support without a price increase over the Series 10. These welcome upgrades make the best Apple Watch for most people better than ever.-- As reviewed by PCMag
Reviewers Liked
- Nearly two days of battery life in testing
- Now supports 5G
- FDA-approved hypertension notifications
- Nifty new wrist flick gesture
- The best smartwatch for iPhone users
- Blood oxygen is back
- Daily sleep score
- No price increase
- A more durable display that's still vibrant and rich
- WatchOS 26 makes the experience feel fresh and pairs well with new health features, notably Sleep Score
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Same specs and sensors as the previous model
- Sleep Score and Workout Buddy lack depth
- Same display brightness as Series 10