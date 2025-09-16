Reviewers Liked

  • Nearly two days of battery life in testing
  • Now supports 5G
  • FDA-approved hypertension notifications
  • Nifty new wrist flick gesture
  • The best smartwatch for iPhone users
  • Blood oxygen is back
  • Daily sleep score
  • No price increase
  • A more durable display that's still vibrant and rich
  • WatchOS 26 makes the experience feel fresh and pairs well with new health features, notably Sleep Score

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Same specs and sensors as the previous model
  • Sleep Score and Workout Buddy lack depth
  • Same display brightness as Series 10