Reviewers Liked

  • Stunning domed design
  • Super fast recharging
  • Redesigned interface is playful and fun
  • Clearer speaker audio
  • Smoother interface and faster charging
  • Good performance and bright display
  • Top-tier heart-rate accuracy
  • Satellite SOS brings added safety
  • More than two days of battery life
  • Great repairable

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Included strap is dull
  • Must be connected to internet for Gemini to work
  • Dome glass may be tricky for screen protectors
  • Charger not backwards compatible
  • Not sapphire crystal display glass
  • Daily run recommendations are paywalled
  • No new sensors