Google Pixel Watch 4
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is a smarter, sturdier, and more reliable smartwatch than anything Google has released to date, featuring accurate health tracking, meaningful safety upgrades, and design polish that adds personalization. It’s also finally repairable. For most Android users, especially Pixel owners, it’s the best Wear OS watch available.-- As reviewed by AndroidAuthority
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
Reviewers Liked
- Stunning domed design
- Super fast recharging
- Redesigned interface is playful and fun
- Clearer speaker audio
- Smoother interface and faster charging
- Good performance and bright display
- Top-tier heart-rate accuracy
- Satellite SOS brings added safety
- More than two days of battery life
- Great repairable
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Included strap is dull
- Must be connected to internet for Gemini to work
- Dome glass may be tricky for screen protectors
- Charger not backwards compatible
- Not sapphire crystal display glass
- Daily run recommendations are paywalled
- No new sensors